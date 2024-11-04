Reward Minerals Issues New Unquoted Options

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 13,768,214 unquoted options set to expire on November 5, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.12. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could indicate strategic financial adjustments within the company, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

