Reward Minerals Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a capital raising initiative. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until the start of trading on October 24, 2024. This move could signal potential strategic changes aimed at bolstering its financial position.

