Reward Minerals Encounters Mixed Fortunes

May 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited faced a mixed year with a successful $2.6 million fundraising effort and a promising Engineering Scoping Study for a new low-cost SOP recovery process. Challenges included the inability to acquire Beyondie Potash Project due to funding shortfalls and slow progress on a Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the Kumpupintil Lake SOP project. The company is also exploring new ventures in gold, copper, and critical minerals, while continuing to develop its patented technology for SOP recovery from brines.

