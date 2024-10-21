News & Insights

Stocks

Reward Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has reported a change in the shareholding interests of director Michael Ruane, who acquired 533,960 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. Following this transaction, Ruane’s total holdings increased to 95,554,355 shares, in addition to 6,250,000 listed options. This move reflects ongoing strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting investor perceptions and stock valuations.

For further insights into AU:RWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.