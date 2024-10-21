Reward Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has reported a change in the shareholding interests of director Michael Ruane, who acquired 533,960 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. Following this transaction, Ruane’s total holdings increased to 95,554,355 shares, in addition to 6,250,000 listed options. This move reflects ongoing strategic adjustments within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting investor perceptions and stock valuations.

For further insights into AU:RWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.