Reward Minerals Director Buys More Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Michael Ruane, with an acquisition of 451,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a total consideration of $11,174, reflecting a confident stance by the director in the company’s stock. After the transaction, Ruane’s total direct and indirect shareholdings in Reward Minerals have increased to 93,565,909 fully paid ordinary shares, with no disposals reported in this period.

