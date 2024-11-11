Reward Minerals Announces Key Acquisition Approval Meeting

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited is set to hold a shareholder meeting on December 16, 2024, to approve the acquisition of the Beyondie Potash Plant. An independent expert has deemed the transaction fair and reasonable, and shareholders will also vote on a share placement that aims to raise $2.3 million. These developments could mark significant steps forward for the company’s growth strategy and financial positioning.

