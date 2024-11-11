News & Insights

Stocks

Reward Minerals Announces Key Acquisition Approval Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited is set to hold a shareholder meeting on December 16, 2024, to approve the acquisition of the Beyondie Potash Plant. An independent expert has deemed the transaction fair and reasonable, and shareholders will also vote on a share placement that aims to raise $2.3 million. These developments could mark significant steps forward for the company’s growth strategy and financial positioning.

For further insights into AU:RWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.