Reward Minerals Acquires Beyondie Potash Plant to Boost Growth

October 29, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Reward Minerals Limited (AU:RWD) has released an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire the Beyondie Potash Plant for $2.13 million, a fraction of its replacement cost, with plans to simplify processing and cut costs using new technologies. The company has also secured commitments from investors to raise $2.3 million through a two-tranche placement, highlighting strong interest from strategic investors. This move is seen as a significant step by Reward to advance its potash processing technology and engage with strategic partners in the industry.

