Revvity’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 23, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart

Valued at a market cap of $11.1 billion, Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a provider of health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company operates through Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments. 

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Monday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Revvity to post adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share, down 3.1% from $0.98 per share reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast RVTY to report an adjusted EPS of $4.93, marking a marginal increase from $4.90 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 11.8% year-over-year to $5.51 per share.

Shares of RVTY have dropped 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX5.5% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV3.2% decline during the same time frame.

Revvity stock slid marginally following the release of its Q4 2024 results on Jan. 31. The company posted a 5% year-over-year revenue growth to $729 million, driven by a 5% increase in the Life Sciences segment to $336 million and a 4% rise in the Diagnostics segment, which generated $393 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.42, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter, surpassing the consensus estimates by 4.4%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, RVTY forecasts total revenue of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.

Analysts' consensus view on RVTY is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $128.29 represents a 38.9% premium to current price levels. 

