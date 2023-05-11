Revvity's (PKI) Q1 Earnings Top, '23 View Below Expectations

Revvity, Inc. PKI reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%. The bottom line, however, declined 56.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations came in at 20 cents compared with $1.45 in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS was $4.50, including $4.31 per share from discontinued operation.

Discontinued Operation

In a SEC filing last month, the company announced that its shareholders have approved a proposal to change the name from PerkinElmer, Inc. to Revvity, Inc. The company changed its name to Revvity with effect from Apr 26. On its first-quarterearnings call the company stated that its ticker will also get changed to RVTY from PKI, effective May 16.

The decision to change the company’s name followed the completion of divesture of its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services ("AES") business to an investment firm, New Mountain Capital, in March. The divestment deal was signed in 2022 for up to $2.45 billion in total consideration. The AES business will be a private company named PerkinElmer.

The business was part of Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment that generated more than 28% of total combined revenues for PKI in 2022. Following the divestment, the company now consists of the high-growth Life Sciences and Diagnostics business. During the first quarter, AES business’s financial activities were reported under discontinued operations.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $674.9 million, down 29.9% year over year and 27% organically. However, the metric was up 6% organically after excluding sales from COVID products. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.

Segment Details

The company will report under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues at this segment totaled $328 million, indicating an increase of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organically, the segment witnessed an improvement of 9%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $129 million, up 17.3% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $347 million, down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line decreased 44%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $74 million, down 75.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $248.6 million, down 9.7% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $56.7 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Adjusted operating income declined 51.9% to $189.2 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 28%, down 1280 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.27 billion compared with $454.4 million in the year-ago period. This significant increase was due to the divestment of its AES business.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $63.5 million compared with $283.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revvity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revvity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Revvity, Inc. Quote

2023 Guidance

Revvity provided updated total revenues and earnings guidance for full-year 2023.

For 2023, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $4.85-$5.05 versus the previous guidance of $5.05. Revenues are anticipated in the range of $2.90-$2.94 billion compared with the previous projection of $2.94 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and EPS stands at $2.95 billion and $5.06 per share, respectively.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Revvity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH.

AmerisourceBergen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. Revenues of $63.46 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.4%.

AmerisourceBergen has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.7%. ABC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Merit Medical reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.4%. Revenues of $297.6 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.9%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Merit Medical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Cardinal Health reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.74, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.6%. Revenues of $50.49 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.7%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cardinal Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.6%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 12.3%.

