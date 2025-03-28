Is Revvity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a leading provider of health science solutions, offering advanced technologies, expertise, and services that encompass complete workflows from discovery and development to diagnosis and cure. Valued at $12.9 billion by market cap, Revvity serves customers across healthcare, academia and governments, and employs over 11,000 people.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Revvity fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the diagnostics & research industry. Revvity revolutionizes what’s possible in healthcare and specializes in translational multi-omics technologies, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, and more.

Active Investor:

Despite its strengths, Revvity has tanked 17.1% from its 52-week high of $129.50 touched on Nov. 6, 2024. Meanwhile, RVTY has dropped 4.2% over the past three months, performing notably better than the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 9.7% decline during the same time frame.

However, Revvity’s performance looks much more grimmer over the longer time frame. RVTY has plummeted 14.9% over the past six months and observed a modest 1.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 1.7% dip over the past six months and 8.6% gains over the past year.

To confirm the downturn, RVTY has traded mostly below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the second week of February with some fluctuations.

RVTY stock observed a marginal dip after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 31. Driven by notable growth in organic revenues in both life sciences and diagnostics segments, the company’s overall topline increased 4.8% year-over-year to $729.4 million. However, this figure fell short of Street’s expectations by a small margin. Meanwhile, the increase in the cost of sales remained modest and the company showcased impressive expense discipline by reducing its SG&A expenses, leading to a notable improvement in margins. Revvity’s adjusted EPS for the quarter surged 13.6% year-over-year to $1.42, which surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates by a notable 4.4%.

Meanwhile, Revvity has significantly outperformed its peer IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (IDXX) 17.4% decline over the past six months and a 21.7% drop over the past year.

Among the 17 analysts covering the RVTY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $138.24 suggests a 28.8% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.