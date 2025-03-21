Revvity Stock Tumbles Despite Expanding Genomics England Alliance

Revvity, Inc. RVTY recently announced an expanded collaboration with Genomics England to further collaborate on the Generation Study, a research focused on newborn genomic sequencing. This partnership is set to play a vital role in advancing the integration of whole genome sequencing within newborn screening programs, aiming to identify rare and genetic conditions earlier in life.

By combining Revvity’s expertise in genomic technologies with Genomics England’s large-scale research initiatives, the alliance aspires to transform early healthcare interventions and pave the way for more personalized, preventative treatments for newborns.

Likely Trend of RVTY Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company lost 2.7% and closed at $106.98 on Thursday. In the past six months, RVTY shares have lost 12.4% compared with the industry’s 12.6% decline. The S&P 500 lost 0.5% in the same time frame.

However, this extended partnership can boost RVTY stock in the long run as it positions Revvity at the forefront of newborn genomic screening, a field expected to grow as healthcare moves toward personalized medicine. By working closely with Genomics England, Revvity could play a key role in setting new standards for early diagnosis of genetic diseases. This may lead to increased demand for its genomic technologies, expanded market share, stronger revenue growth and long-term investor confidence.

Meanwhile, RVTY currently has a market capitalization of $13.2 billion. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.41% in the last reported quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on RVTY & Genomics England Collaboration

Revvity’s expanded partnership with Genomics England focuses on advancing the Newborn Genomes Programme, specifically the Generation Study, which aims to explore the potential of whole genome sequencing in newborns.

Under the new agreement, Revvity is likely to expand its role by offering DNA sequencing services in addition to its existing DNA extraction services. This enhancement allows the company to deliver a complete, streamlined solution for newborn screening using a localized laboratory setup. The integrated approach will speed up both extraction and sequencing processes, helping to identify rare genetic conditions more efficiently and supporting the overall objectives of the newborn genomic research program.

More on the Generation Study

The Generation Study, part of Genomics England's Newborn Genomes Programme, is a large-scale research initiative aiming to sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborns in England. Its goal is to evaluate whether whole genome sequencing can enhance routine newborn screening by detecting rare, actionable genetic conditions early in life. The study also focuses on gathering insights into the ethical, social and clinical implications of using genomic data at birth. It aims to shape future healthcare policies by demonstrating how genomic insights can personalize care and improve long-term health outcomes.

RVTY’s Recent Developments

In January, RVTY entered a strategic agreement with Element Biosciences to commercialize an in vitro diagnostic workflow for neonatal sequencing. This solution builds on Revvity’s recent launch of an automated next-generation sequencing workflow for newborn research and supports Element’s progress toward regulatory approval of its AVITI benchtop sequencing system. The partnership aims to improve access to advanced sequencing technologies in neonatal care.

