Revvity Stock Up as Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line With Estimates

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 4.3%. The bottom line improved 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 87 cents compared with 78 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $772.1 million, up 5.9% year over year and 4% organically. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $382 million, flat organically year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $136 million, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $390 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 7% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $91 million, flat as compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $251.7 million, up 3% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $58.2 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 3.6% to $229.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 29.7%, contracting 60 basis points.

Revvity Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Revvity Inc. Quote

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $919.9 million compared with $931.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $582.9 million compared with $628.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

2026 Guidance

Revvity provided its earnings outlook and revenue guidance for 2026.

For 2026, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.35-$5.45. Revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $2.96-$2.99 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $5.32 and $2.94 billion, respectively.

Our Take

Revvity exited the fourth quarter of 2025 on a mixed note, wherein earnings beat estimates, but revenues were in line. Meanwhile, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year. The company provided its revenue and earnings outlook for 2026 with a projection reflecting organic growth of 2-3%.

Shares of RVTY gained 2.5% during pre-market trading following the mixed earnings result.

Revvity delivered a steady fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, with both segments contributing in different ways. Life Sciences showed resilience, posting modest revenue growth despite a flat organic trend in the fourth quarter, reflecting a stable demand environment and disciplined execution. While margins softened slightly year over year, the segment continued to generate healthy operating income, underscoring the durability of its portfolio.

Diagnostics stood out on the top line, driven by strong quarterly momentum and solid organic growth for the year, even as adjusted margins came under pressure due to cost headwinds and mix. Taken together, the segment results highlight Revvity’s ability to balance growth and profitability across varied market conditions.

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVTY has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and AtriCure ATRC. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific shares have lost 12% in the past six months. Estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS have remained constant at 78 cents in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.36%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.63%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s EPS for second-quarter fiscal 2026 have remained constant at 69 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 50.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.77%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 23.73%.

AtriCure shares have risen 5.2% in the past six months. Estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 loss per share have remained stable at 4 cents in the past 30 days. ATRC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 67.06%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 90.91%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.