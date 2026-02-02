Markets
RVTY

Revvity Stock Drops 5% Despite Positive Q4 And FY25 Results

February 02, 2026 — 11:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) shares fell 5.07%, trading at $103.28, down $5.52, after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and issued its outlook for 2026.

The decline followed investor reaction to mixed operating performance and margin related concerns despite earnings growth.

While Revvity posted solid revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter and the full year, the market appeared cautious about near-term margin pressure and uneven performance across business segments. The company's 2026 guidance, though pointing to continued growth, did not fully offset concerns around cost dynamics and profitability trends, prompting selling pressure.

On the day of the announcement, RVTY opened near $109, fell to an intraday low around $102, and saw a high close to $109.5, compared with a previous close of approximately $108.8. Trading volume exceeded the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong market reaction to the earnings release and forward guidance.

Revvity's 52-week range underscores recent volatility tied to earnings expectations, margin outlooks, and broader sentiment toward life sciences and diagnostics companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.