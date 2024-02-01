Revvity (RVTY) Q4 Earnings Top, EPS View Above Expectation

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 8.7%. However, the bottom line declined 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 52 cents compared with 77 cents in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS was 64 cents, which includes earnings of 12 cents per share from discontinued operations.

Price Performance

RVTY’s shares have declined 12.6% in the past six months against the industry's growth of 1.5%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 7.5% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $695.9 million, down 6.1% year over year and 7% organically. The metric was down 3% organically after excluding sales from COVID-19 products. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $320 million, indicating a decrease of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organically, the segment witnessed a decline of 9%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $118 million, down 19.2% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $376 million, down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line decreased 6%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $80 million, down 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $256.7 million, up 5.1% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $49.6 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 20% to $191.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 27.5%, contracting 480 basis points.

Full-Year Results

Revvity recorded total revenues of $2.75 billion in 2023, down 16.9% year over year. Adjusted EPS for 2023 was $4.65, down 32.8% from the prior year.

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.60 billion compared with $1.43 billion in the previous quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $196.6 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $139.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

2024 Guidance Issued

Revvity issued its earnings and revenue guidance for 2024.

For 2024, the company expects its adjusted EPS in the range of $4.55-$4.75. Revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $2.79-$2.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and sales is pegged at $4.54 per share and $2.77 billion, respectively.

Revvity Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Revvity Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 14.0% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.0% rise.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 9.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.5% rise.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia’s shares have gained 4.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.0% rise.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.