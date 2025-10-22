Revvity (RVTY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Revvity (RVTY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $699.98 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Revvity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' reaching $338.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Diagnostics' will reach $361.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics' to reach 0.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

Revvity shares have witnessed a change of +13% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RVTY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

