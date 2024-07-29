Revvity (RVTY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 7.9%. The bottom line improved 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 59 cents compared with 47 cents in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was 45 cents, which includes a loss of 14 cents per share from discontinued operations.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $691.7 million, down 2% year over year and 1% organically. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.



Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $313.8 million, indicating a decrease of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organically, the segment witnessed a decline of 6% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $112.4 million, down 12% from the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $378 million, up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $97.9 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Revvity Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Revvity Inc. Quote

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $251.7 million, down 5.8% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $48.1 million, down 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 2.7% to $198.9 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 28.7%, contracting 10 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.95 billion compared with $1.70 billion in the prior-quarter end.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $158.6 million compared with net cash used in operating activities of $135.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

2024 Guidance

Revvity raised its earnings and updated its revenue guidance for 2024.

For 2024, the company expects its adjusted EPS in the range of $4.70-$4.80. Revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $2.77-$2.79 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.64 per share and $2.80 billion, respectively.

Price Performance

RVTY’s shares have gained 3.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 6.7%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 10.9% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Hologic HOLX and Universal Health Services UHS.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 7.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.94%.

Hologic’s shares have risen 0.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.

Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.

UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.