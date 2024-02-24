Revvity (RVTY) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 128.31

The average one-year price target for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) has been revised to 128.31 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 114.93 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.08 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from the latest reported closing price of 104.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 129,458K shares. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,643K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,205K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,272K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,239K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 13.97% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,342K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,072K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,667K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,454K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 69.92% over the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.