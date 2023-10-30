Revvity (RVTY) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Lowers '23 EPS View

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 0.8%. The bottom line also declined 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 8 cents compared with 67 cents in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS was 28 cents, including a loss of 18 cents per share from discontinued operations.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $671 million, down 5.8% year over year and 7% organically. However, the metric was up 1% organically after excluding sales from COVID-19 products. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $308 million, indicating a decrease of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organically, the segment witnessed a decline of 3%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $114 million, up 2.6% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $363 million, down 9% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line decreased 10%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $82 million, down 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $250.3 million, up 3.1% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $53 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 42.4% to $185 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 27.5%, down 390 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.43 billion compared with $2.07 billion in the year-ago period.

Net cash used in operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $33.5 million against net cash provided by operating activities of $160 million in the year-ago quarter.

2023 Guidance

Revvity provided its updated earnings and revenue guidance for full-year 2023.

For 2023, the company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.53-$4.57 compared with the previous guidance of $4.70-$4.90. Revenues are anticipated in the band of $2.72-$2.74 billion compared with the previous projection of $ 2.80-$2.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and sales is pegged at $4.76 per share and $2.82 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.