Revvity (RVTY) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lowers '23 EPS View

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 2.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 38.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations came in at 47 cents compared with $1.28 in the prior-year period. However, GAAP EPS was 28 cents, including a loss of 18 cents per share from discontinued operations.

Discontinued Operations

In April, RVTY announced that its shareholders have approved a proposal to change the name from PerkinElmer, Inc. to Revvity, Inc. The company changed its name to Revvity with effect from Apr 26. Its ticker was changed to RVTY from PKI, effective May 16.

The decision to change the company’s name followed the completion of divesture of its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services (AES) business to an investment firm, New Mountain Capital, in March. The divestment deal was signed in 2022 for up to $2.45 billion in total consideration. The AES business will be a private company named PerkinElmer.

The business was part of the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment that generated more than 28% of total combined revenues for erstwhile PerkinElmer in 2022. Following the divestment, the company now consists of the high-growth Life Sciences and Diagnostics business. During the second quarter, AES business’s financial activities were reported under discontinued operations.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $709.1 million, down 20.8% year over year and 20% organically. However, the metric was up 6% organically after excluding sales from COVID products. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

Segment Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues at this segment totaled $336.4 million, indicating an increase of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organically, the segment witnessed an improvement of 3%.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $127.8 million, up 2.2% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $372.9 million, down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line decreased 34%. Excluding COVID-related sales, sales were up 8% organically.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $85.2 million, down 65.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $267 million, up 1.5% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $57.3 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Adjusted operating income declined 42.4% to $204.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 28.8%, down 1080 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.07 billion compared with $2.27 billion in the year-ago period.

Net cash used in operating activities, including discontinued operations, totaled $135.3 million against net cash provided by operating activities of $97.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

2023 Guidance

Revvity provided updated earnings and revenue guidance for full-year 2023.

For 2023, the company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.70-$4.90 compared with the previous guidance of $4.85-$5.05. Revenues are anticipated in the band of $2.80-$2.85 billion compared with the previous projection of $2.90-$2.94 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and sales is pegged at $4.94 and $2.92 billion, respectively.

