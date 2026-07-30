Revvity to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Revvity, Inc. RVTY is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%. RVTY’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.81%.

Revvity’s first-quarter performance reflected improving momentum, supported by resilient Diagnostics performance and early signs of stabilization in Life Sciences. Life Sciences demand likely started recovering during the second quarter amid improving academic and government spending and a gradual recovery in pharma and biotech activity. Diagnostics, however, is expected to have remained the primary growth driver, aided by strength in reproductive health and immunodiagnostics, partially offset by persistent China-related headwinds, positioning the company for a cautiously improving near-term outlook.

So far this year, RVTY’s shares have gained 17.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.6%. The S&P Index has risen 8.1% in the same period.



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Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $704.5 million, indicating a decline of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.23 per share, indicating an improvement of 4.2% year over year.

Factors That Likely Drove Q2 Performance

Revvity’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect continued resilience in its core Life Sciences and Diagnostics businesses, supported by improving demand trends in pharma, biotechnology and academic research. The company also benefits from ongoing operational efficiency initiatives. On its first-quarterearnings call management had indicated that spending patterns among biopharma customers showed early signs of recovery during the first quarter.

The company recorded low-single-digit organic growth from the customer group, marking the strongest performance since the first half of 2023. Academic and government demand also improved, including positive U.S. growth for the first time since mid-2023. These trends are likely to have continued in the second quarter. However, uncertainty remains due to the evolving policy environment.

The Life Sciences segment results are likely to reflect steady growth supported by improving reagent demand, mid-single-digit instrument growth and continued momentum in the Signals software business. Recently launched AI-focused platforms, including Xynthetica and BioDesign, are expected to have strengthened customer engagement. The increasing adoption of high-content screening instruments, driven by GLP-1 research, organ-on-chip applications and AI-enabled drug discovery, should have provided additional support. Despite continued strength in SaaS annual recurring revenues and customer pipelines, software revenues might have been hurt due to difficult year-over-year comparisons.

The Diagnostics segment is expected to have remained the major growth driver. Reproductive Health should have continued benefiting from healthy demand for newborn screening, additional assay adoption and sustained contributions from the Genomics England partnership. The Immunodiagnostics business likely maintained stable performance in the second quarter, while persistent pricing and policy headwinds in China continued to weigh on results ahead of the planned divestiture.

While Revvity’s cost-reduction initiatives likely supported second-quarter margins, management expects their impact to become more pronounced in the second half of the year. The company is also expected to have benefited from favorable operating leverage, productivity initiatives and disciplined cost management.

While tariffs and foreign exchange remain headwinds, management continues to expect operating margin improvement through the year as restructuring actions are completed. Consequently, earnings are likely to have been supported by improving execution, stronger business mix and expanding margins despite lingering macroeconomic uncertainties.

Revvity Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-eps-surprise | Revvity Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Revvity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% for RVTY. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the broader medical sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Cencora COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.

COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 1.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal third-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

A’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS calls for an improvement of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.