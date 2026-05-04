Revvity to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Revvity, Inc. RVTY is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 05, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.29%. RVTY’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.13%.

Revvity appears to have exited 2025 with improving momentum, supported by resilient Diagnostics performance and early signs of stabilization in Life Sciences. While Life Sciences demand likely remained subdued amid continued weakness in academic and government spending, a gradual recovery in pharma and biotech activity may have provided some support. Diagnostics, however, is expected to have remained the primary growth driver, aided by strength in reproductive health and immunodiagnostics, partially offset by persistent China-related headwinds, positioning the company for a cautiously improving near-term outlook.

So far this year, RVTY’s shares have declined 10.5% compared to the industry’s fall of 11.6%. The S&P Index has gained 6.5% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $705.2 million, indicating a gain of 6.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share, indicating an improvement of 1% year over year.

Factors Driving Q1 Performance

Revvity is set to report its upcoming quarterly results against a backdrop of gradually stabilizing end markets, though near-term performance is likely to have reflected a mix of improving demand signals and lingering macro and policy-related headwinds. The company exited the prior quarter with 4% organic growth and better-than-expected earnings, supported by strength in Diagnostics and early signs of recovery in Life Sciences. However, management maintained a cautious stance, pointing to continued uncertainty in pharma funding, academic demand, and China-related pressures.

At the consolidated level, revenue growth is expected to remain modest, likely in the low-single-digit range, as improving biopharma sentiment and early-stage funding recovery begin to offset prior weakness. The academic and government spending — impacted previously by funding volatility and the U.S. government shutdown — may have continued to weigh on demand. Margins could have faced near-term pressure from tariffs, FX fluctuations and ongoing reinvestments, though cost-efficiency initiatives should provide some offset as they ramp through the year.

Segment-wise, Diagnostics is likely to have remained the primary growth driver. The segment previously delivered 7% organic growth, led by strength in immunodiagnostics and reproductive health. Newborn screening demand and solid execution outside China are expected to have supported continued momentum, though China remains a drag due to volume-based procurement and pricing pressures. Our estimate for the Life Sciences segment’s revenues is pegged at $365.4 million, up 7.4% year over year.

In Life Sciences, trends are stabilizing but not yet robust. Pharma and biotech demand is likely to have shown low-single-digit growth, aided by improving funding conditions and M&A activity, while academic and government end markets remained weak. Instrument demand, after multiple quarters of decline, has begun to stabilize, and consumables are likely to have performed better than expected, suggesting early-cycle recovery. However, management’s conservative outlook implies limited near-term acceleration. Our estimate for the Diagnostic segment’s revenues is pegged at $343.8 million, up 6% year over year.

Additionally, software and AI initiatives — particularly the Signals platform and the launch of Xynthetica — could have begun contributing incrementally, though material revenue impact is likely longer term. Overall, while Revvity appears positioned for gradual recovery, the upcoming quarter will likely reflect a transition phase with modest growth and mixed segment performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Revvity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% for RVTY. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Revvity Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-eps-surprise | Revvity Inc. Quote

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other medical product stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Microbot Medical MBOT has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

MBOT’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 7.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBOT’s first-quarter loss per share implies no change from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS indicates a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.