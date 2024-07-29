Revvity Raises FY24 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) said, for the full year 2024, it is updating revenue guidance to $2.77-$2.79 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates and assumes 2% organic revenue growth. The company increased adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.70-$4.80.

Second quarter earnings came in at $55.36 million, or $0.45 per share compared with $35.56 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.22, compared to $1.21, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $691.69 million from $709.07 million last year.

