Revvity raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $4.83-$4.87 from $4.70-$4.80

FY24 consensus $4.75. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $2.75B-$2.77B from $2.77B-$2.79B, consensus $2.77B. Cites recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates and assumes 0% to 1% organic growth.

