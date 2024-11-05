Revvity price target raised to $144 from $141 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the firm’s price target on Revvity (RVTY) to $144 from $141 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said instruments was the main weak spot at 3Q and management lowered the 4Q guide to reflect this trend continues.

