Revvity price target raised to $144 from $141 at TD Cowen

November 05, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the firm’s price target on Revvity (RVTY) to $144 from $141 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said instruments was the main weak spot at 3Q and management lowered the 4Q guide to reflect this trend continues.

