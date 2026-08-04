Revvity Lifts Annual Earnings, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a life sciences and diagnostics company, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects pro forma adjusted earnings of $5.30 to $5.40 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $5.20 to $5.30 per share. Revvity now anticipates total revenue of $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion.

Prahlad Singh, CEO of Revvity, said: "As we enter the second half of the year, given the clear momentum in our end markets, we are utilizing a portion of recently received tariff refunds to increase investments across the business, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and support future growth."

RVTY was down by 0.62% at $114.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.