Revvity Launches Signals AI to Advance Scientific R&D Workflows

Revvity, Inc. RVTY recently announced the expansion of artificial intelligence capabilities across its Signals software business with the launch of Signals AI, a native agentic framework embedded within the Signals One platform. Designed to help scientists navigate complex R&D environments, Signals AI enables researchers to interact with connected scientific data, knowledge and workflows using natural language.

Rather than simply collecting information, Signals AI helps scientists transform large volumes of experimental, instrument, application and system-generated data into meaningful insights, informed decisions and actionable outcomes.

Per management, the addition of Signals AI to the Signals One platform represents a significant shift in how scientists interact with R&D knowledge. For many years, scientific software has organized information through predefined applications, workflows and dashboards. Signals AI introduces a new model, enabling researchers to access organizational knowledge directly, ask questions in natural language and dynamically transform information based on their needs. By combining the reasoning of modern AI with trusted scientific intelligence, management believes Signals AI can help organizations accelerate insight without compromising scientific rigor.

Likely Trend of RVTY Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, RVTY shares dropped 1% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company gained 2.3% against the industry’s 7.8% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 8.9% in the same timeframe.

The launch of Signals AI is expected to strengthen Revvity’s position in the growing market for AI-powered scientific software and research informatics solutions. The ability to integrate natural language interactions into scientific workflows may increase adoption among research organizations seeking to improve productivity and innovation. The expansion of AI capabilities within the Signals One platform is likely to enhance Revvity’s competitive position and support the company’s long-term software growth strategy.

RVTY currently has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion.



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More on the News

Signals AI acts as an intelligence layer across the Signals One ecosystem, allowing researchers to search, understand and repurpose scientific knowledge dynamically based on their specific needs. By leveraging structured scientific data, domain-specific ontologies and validated scientific algorithms, the platform delivers scientifically relevant, traceable and context-aware responses.

Scientists can explore and analyze molecules, biological sequences, experimental results and interconnected research knowledge through interactive views, helping them validate findings and maintain scientific rigor throughout the research process.

With these capabilities, Signals AI helps transform scientific software from a system of record into a system of scientific understanding, enabling researchers to move from data to insight and from insight to action more efficiently. Select Signals AI capabilities are currently available, with additional enhancements expected in the coming weeks.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the AI in the life science analytics market is valued at $2.73 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% through 2035.

Factors like the growing volumes of life sciences data, advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, rising adoption in drug discovery and precision medicine and increasing healthcare digitization and industry support are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In May, Revvity exited the first quarter of 2026 with earnings and revenues surpassing estimates. Top-line performance benefited from growth in Life Sciences, driven by demand in pharma/biotech and academic/government markets, alongside strength in Diagnostics led by reproductive health testing. During the quarter, Revvity continued investing in innovation through the launch of Signals BioDesign software and the Opera Phenix OptiQ high-content screening system, reinforcing its focus on expanding long-term growth opportunities.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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