News & Insights

Markets
RVTY

Revvity Initiates 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts

February 01, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced, for the full year 2024, the company expects total revenue of $2.79-$2.85 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.55-$4.75.

Fourth quarter income from continuing operations declined to $63.57 million from $97.50 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to $0.77. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.25, compared to $1.41.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $695.90 million from $741.21 million last year. Adjusted revenue was $696 million, compared to $741 million in the same period a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.