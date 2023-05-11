Revvity, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (PKI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $569.48 million, or $4.50 per share. This compares with $176.96 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.9% to $674.87 million from $963.16 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $2.90 - $2.94 Bln

