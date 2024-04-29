Revvity, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.013 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $569.475 million, or $4.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $649.920 million from $674.865 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $26.013 Mln. vs. $569.475 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $4.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $649.920 Mln vs. $674.865 Mln last year.

