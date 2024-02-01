Revvity, Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $78.56 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $127.66 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $695.90 million from $741.21 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

