Revvity, Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

October 30, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.497 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $85.347 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $670.739 million from $711.803 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.497 Mln. vs. $85.347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $670.739 Mln vs. $711.803 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.53 to $4.57 Full year revenue guidance: $2.72 to $2.74 Bln

