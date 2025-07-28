Revvity, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.95 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $55.36 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $720.28 million from $691.69 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.95 Mln. vs. $55.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $720.28 Mln vs. $691.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 to $4.95

