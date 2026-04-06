Revvity Gains on Diagnostics Strength, Faces China Headwinds

Revvity, Inc. RVTY is well positioned for growth, thanks to its strong product portfolio. The company benefits from a strong diagnostics franchise driven by newborn screening, TB testing and specialty immunodiagnostics, complemented by the rapid expansion of its high-margin Signals Software business. However, near-term challenges persist, including China’s reimbursement reforms pressuring immunodiagnostics, weak academic/government demand limiting instrumentation growth, and exposure to macroeconomic and FX volatility.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 8.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 5.9% decline. The S&P 500 Index has deteriorated 4% during the same time frame.

The renowned provider of health science solutions has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion. It projects 8.7% growth over the next five years and expects to witness continued improvement in its business going forward. Revvity’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.13%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Diagnostics Segment Delivering Resilient Growth: Revvity’s Diagnostics segment remains a key growth anchor, delivering 7% organic growth in the fourth quarter and 4% for full-year 2025, driven by strength in reproductive health and immunodiagnostics. Newborn screening continued to outperform underlying birth-rate trends, supported by strong execution and partnerships such as Genomics England. Even amid China-related headwinds, global demand remained robust, highlighting the segment’s resilience. This consistent performance provides a stable, recurring revenue base and offsets volatility in Life Sciences, strengthening overall business defensibility.

Improving Life Sciences Trends: After multiple years of pressure, Revvity’s Life Sciences segment showed stabilization, with flat organic growth in the fourth quarter and improving trends in instruments and consumables. Instrument revenues witnessed strong sequential improvement, while reagents performed better than expected.

Early signs of recovery in pharma biotech funding, M&A activity and improved customer sentiment suggest a gradual demand rebound. While still in the early stages, these indicators point to a cyclical recovery that could drive incremental growth if sustained through 2026.

Expanding Software and AI Ecosystem: Revvity is strengthening its digital capabilities through the Signals platform and the launch of AI-driven solutions such as Xynthetica, integrated with preclinical workflows. The acquisition of ACD/Labs further enhances its software portfolio, adding revenue and expanding capabilities. With Signals embedded across major pharma companies and strong SaaS metrics (ARR growth and retention above 110%), the company is building a high-margin, recurring revenue stream. Over time, this shift toward software-led solutions could structurally improve growth, margins, and competitive differentiation.

Downsides

Modest Growth Outlook Reflects Uncertainty: Despite a strong fourth quarter, Revvity guides only 2-3% organic growth in 2026, reflecting cautious assumptions around biopharma spending and academic funding. Management noted that recovery signals are still recent and lack durability, reflecting limited visibility. This cautious outlook implies that key end markets, especially preclinical research, may recover gradually rather than sharply, constraining near-term revenue growth and keeping it below historical levels.

Soft Chinese Market: The Diagnostics business in China continues to face structural headwinds, with double-digit declines in immunodiagnostics during 2025 due to DRG-related volume pressures. Management now expects the segment to remain slightly negative through 2026, reflecting ongoing policy uncertainty. Although China represents less than 5% of total revenues, persistent weakness highlights regulatory risks and limits upside potential. Continued pricing and volume pressures in this market could weigh on overall Diagnostics growth.

Margin Pressures From Tariffs, FX and Cost Timing: Revvity reported adjusted operating margins declining to 27.1% in 2025, impacted by tariffs, foreign exchange headwinds, and lower volume leverage. While cost-efficiency initiatives are expected to lift margins to nearly 28% in 2026, near-term profitability remains uneven. Margins in the first half are likely to be weaker due to the timing of cost actions and ongoing external pressures. This is expected to create volatility in earnings progression and limit near-term operating leverage despite continued efficiency programs.

Estimate Trend

Revvity has been witnessing an improving estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has improved 0.6% to $5.40.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $701 million, indicating a 5.5% improvement from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.02, implying a year-over-year gain of 1%.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Globus Medical GMED, Pacific Biosciences of California PACB and Biodesix BDSX.

Globus Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% improvement. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 49 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.33%. Revenues of $29 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, with the average surprise being 16.64%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.