Revvity Expands Signals AI With Anthropic Claude Integration

Revvity, Inc. RVTY recently announced that its Signals Software business has been added to Anthropic’s directory for Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors, extending the capabilities of Signals AI beyond the Signals One platform. Through the integration, scientists can access Signals AI and connected R&D knowledge using Claude, including Claude Science, Anthropic’s AI workbench for scientific research.

Per management, Signals AI was developed to help scientists understand connected R&D data, make decisions and take action. By joining Anthropic's MCP ecosystem, Revvity is expanding Signals AI beyond the Signals One platform, allowing researchers to pair Claude's reasoning capabilities with the governed data, ontology-based scientific context and trusted knowledge available across the Revvity Signals portfolio.

Likely Trend of RVTY Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, RVTY shares gained 1.4% at yesterday’s closing. Year to date, shares of the company have climbed 16.6% against the industry’s 0.2% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 9.6% in the same timeframe.

The collaboration with Anthropic is a positive development for Revvity as it expands the accessibility and interoperability of its Signals AI ecosystem. By enabling secure access to connected R&D data through Claude, the company strengthens its position in the growing market for AI-enabled research informatics. Over the long term, the integration could drive wider adoption of Signals Software, reinforce Revvity’s innovation leadership and support long-term growth opportunities in the life sciences and research software markets.

RVTY currently has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion.



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More on the News

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly central to scientific research, organizations face the challenge of providing AI models with trusted scientific data, context and knowledge. The Signals MCP connector addresses this need by enabling Claude to securely access information through Signals' intelligence layer, helping researchers search, interpret and act on complex R&D data using natural language.

The integration builds on Revvity’s recently introduced Signals AI native agentic framework, which embeds advanced AI capabilities throughout the Signals One platform. Signals AI delivers large language model functionality within Signals One. The Signals MCP connector extends these capabilities to scientists working in Claude, providing secure access to connected R&D data and scientific context from the Signals platform. This enables researchers to interact with organizational knowledge and experimental data through natural language while maintaining data traceability and scientific accuracy.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the AI in the life science analytics market is valued at $2.73 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% through 2035.

Factors like the growing volumes of life sciences data, advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, rising adoption in drug discovery and precision medicine and increasing healthcare digitization and industry support are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Revvity recently launched Signals AI, a native agentic framework embedded within the Signals One platform. Designed to help scientists navigate complex R&D environments, Signals AI enables researchers to interact with connected scientific data, knowledge and workflows using natural language.

During the first quarter of 2026, Revvity continued investing in innovation through the launch of Signals BioDesign software and the Opera Phenix OptiQ high-content screening system, reinforcing its focus on expanding long-term growth opportunities.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST.

BrightSpring Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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