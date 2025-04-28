REVVITY Earnings Results: $RVTY Reports Quarterly Earnings

REVVITY ($RVTY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $664,760,000, missing estimates of $674,610,282 by $-9,850,282.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RVTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REVVITY Insider Trading Activity

REVVITY insiders have traded $RVTY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAHLAD R. SINGH (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,365 shares for an estimated $2,134,365 .

. JOEL S GOLDBERG (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,170 shares for an estimated $1,922,512 .

. TAJINDER S VOHRA (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,492 shares for an estimated $641,542 .

. MICHELLE MCMURRY-HEATH sold 1,970 shares for an estimated $235,395

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REVVITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of REVVITY stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REVVITY Government Contracts

We have seen $11,938,912 of award payments to $RVTY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

REVVITY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RVTY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVTY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $50,000 on 02/28.

on 02/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

REVVITY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVTY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for REVVITY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVTY forecast page.

REVVITY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVTY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RVTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $130.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $132.0 on 11/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.