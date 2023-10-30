News & Insights

Revvity Cuts Annual Outlook Below View

October 30, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revvity Inc. (RVTY) on Monday revised down its full-year 2023 guidance below analysts' estimates.

For full year 2023, RVTY now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.53 to $4.57, on revenue of $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion.

Earlier, in August, the company was expecting adjusted income per share of $4.70 to $4.90 and revenue of $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion, for the year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to report earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In pre-market today, RVTY was trading down by 2.67 percent at $95.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.

