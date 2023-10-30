News & Insights

BioTech
RVTY

Revvity cuts annual forecast on weak demand for diagnostics, contract research

October 30, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Revvity Inc RVTY.N cut its full-year sales and revenue forecasts after missing Wall Street estimates for third-quarter results, hurt by weak demand for its supplies to life science researchers and diagnostic solutions.

A rise in interest rates has squeezed funding for drug developments by biotech companies running low on cash, weighing on demand for contract research services and lab equipment offered by Revvity.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company fell 8% before the bell.

The company now expects its annual revenue to be between $2.72 billion and $2.74 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. It also fell short of analysts' average estimate of $2.83 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

Revvity also lowered its forecast for annual adjusted profit to the range of $4.53 per share to $4.57 per share from $4.70 per share to $4.90 per share it previously expected.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of $4.79 per share for the year.

The company's third-quarter revenue came in at $670.74 million, missing analysts' estimates of $695.33 million.

Its life sciences unit, which provides medical technologies and lab equipment used in the discovery of new drugs, posted sales of $308 million, down 1.6% from a year earlier.

Revenue from its diagnostics segment, which provides testing tools such as for genetic screening, fell 9% to $363 million, compared with last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company made a profit of $1.18 per share, falling short of analysts' estimates of $1.19 per share.

Formerly known as PerkinElmer, the company last year divested three of its businesses to focus on life sciences' and diagnostics' units under its new name Revvity.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.