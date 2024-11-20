News & Insights

Stocks

Revvity broadens deal with Genomics England to advance genomics in UK

November 20, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Revvity (RVTY) announced an expansion of its work with Genomics England that leverages both organizations’ expertise and resources to advance critical genomic initiatives across the United Kingdom. Building on the parties’ long and productive work history, this advanced collaboration is dedicated to accelerating Genomics England’s renowned research programs, supporting diverse areas in genomics, and fostering talent in innovative healthcare fields. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Genomics England to make a greater impact in saving the lives of babies with this new project,” said Dr. Madhuri Hegde, Revvity’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer. “Additionally, the choice of Manchester reflects a deliberate commitment to broadening the UK’s talent base across the region and to help spread skills in clinical grade molecular genomics.” Dr. Ellen Thomas, chief medical officer at Genomics England, said, “This partnership is an important contributor to our goal of researching earlier diagnosis and intervention for rare genetic conditions in newborns. By uniting Genomics England’s research expertise with Revvity’s advanced laboratory capabilities, we are proud to reinforce our commitment to advancing genomics research.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RVTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.