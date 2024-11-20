Revvity broadens deal with Genomics England to advance genomics in UK

Revvity (RVTY) announced an expansion of its work with Genomics England that leverages both organizations’ expertise and resources to advance critical genomic initiatives across the United Kingdom. Building on the parties’ long and productive work history, this advanced collaboration is dedicated to accelerating Genomics England’s renowned research programs, supporting diverse areas in genomics, and fostering talent in innovative healthcare fields. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Genomics England to make a greater impact in saving the lives of babies with this new project,” said Dr. Madhuri Hegde, Revvity’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer. “Additionally, the choice of Manchester reflects a deliberate commitment to broadening the UK’s talent base across the region and to help spread skills in clinical grade molecular genomics.” Dr. Ellen Thomas, chief medical officer at Genomics England, said, “This partnership is an important contributor to our goal of researching earlier diagnosis and intervention for rare genetic conditions in newborns. By uniting Genomics England’s research expertise with Revvity’s advanced laboratory capabilities, we are proud to reinforce our commitment to advancing genomics research.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RVTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.