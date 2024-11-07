Revolve Renewable Power Revamps Executive Leadership

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. has announced key changes to its executive team, appointing Myke Clark as the new CEO, while Steve Dalton transitions to Executive Chairman. These leadership enhancements are part of the company’s strategic plan to capitalize on the growing renewable energy market, particularly in utility-scale projects.

