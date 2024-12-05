Revolve Power Secures Shareholder Approvals

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its Annual and Special General Meeting, including the election of directors and the re-approval of its equity incentive plan. The company continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio with projects across North America.

