ReVolve Power Corp Surges with 65% Revenue Jump

May 30, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp (TSE:REVV) has released an update.

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp has reported a notable 65% increase in revenue for Q3 FY2024, following the strategic acquisition of WindRiver Power Corporation. This growth reflects strong performance from the company’s diverse renewable energy projects, including wind and hydroelectric power, with a focus on expanding its Distributed Generation assets. The company’s revenue boost is also attributed to its operational projects which generated millions of kilowatt-hours of renewable energy.

