Revolve Group's (NYSE:RVLV) investors will be pleased with their enviable 301% return over the last year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) share price rocketed moonwards 301% in just one year. It's also up 16% in about a month. Revolve Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Revolve Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 147%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 301% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 58.08.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RVLV Earnings Per Share Growth November 2nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Revolve Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Revolve Group boasts a total shareholder return of 301% for the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 0.2%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Revolve Group (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

