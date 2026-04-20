A Revolve Group (RVLV) Co-CEO Sold 16,000 Shares for $414,000

Key Points

15,972 Class A shares were indirectly sold for a total transaction value of approximately $414,000 on April 9, 2026.

This transaction represented 100.00% of Mente's indirect Class A holdings and 17.95% of his total Class A position at the time.

The shares were held via MMMK Development, Inc. and were converted from Class B to Class A immediately prior to sale under a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Mente retains Class B common stock: 30,143,178 shares (direct and indirect), which can be converted to Class A common stock.

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On April 9, 2026, Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Mente reported the indirect sale of 15,972 shares of Class A common stock for a total value of approximately $414,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (indirect) 15,972 Indirect open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value $413,675 Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($25.90) Post-transaction Class A shares (direct) 73,000 Directly held Class A shares after transaction completion Post-transaction Class A shares (indirect) 0 Indirectly held Class A shares after transaction completion Post-transaction Class B shares (indirect) 30,107,847 Indirectly held Class B shares after transaction completion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($25.90); post-transaction value based on April 9, 2026, market close ($25.90).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

This was an indirect sale of Class A shares, where the shares were originally held as Class B and converted to Class A immediately before being sold by MMMK Development, Inc., in line with a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted May 29, 2025.

This was an indirect sale of Class A shares, where the shares were originally held as Class B and converted to Class A immediately before being sold by MMMK Development, Inc., in line with a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted May 29, 2025. How did this sale affect Michael Mente's ownership position?

Following the transaction, Mente's indirect Class A holdings were reduced to zero, leaving him with 73,000 directly held Class A shares, but his aggregate economic interest remains substantial due to his ongoing Class B holdings.

Following the transaction, Mente's indirect Class A holdings were reduced to zero, leaving him with 73,000 directly held Class A shares, but his aggregate economic interest remains substantial due to his ongoing Class B holdings. How does the transaction size compare to Mente's historical selling activity?

This 15,972-share sale is considerably smaller than Mente's average historical sell-only transaction size (~153,000 shares), reflecting a sharp reduction in available Class A share capacity after ongoing conversions and sales.

This 15,972-share sale is considerably smaller than Mente's average historical sell-only transaction size (~153,000 shares), reflecting a sharp reduction in available Class A share capacity after ongoing conversions and sales. What is the impact on Mente's overall equity exposure to Revolve Group?

Despite the reduction in Class A holdings, Mente continues to control 30,143,178 Class B shares (including direct and indirect holdings), preserving his substantial voting and economic exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,225.7 million Net income (TTM) $61.7 million Employees 1,632 1-year price change 37.9%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 9, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products through established, emerging, and owned brands, including a luxury segment via FWRD.

Operates a digital-first retail model, generating revenue primarily through direct online sales to consumers, leveraging influencer partnerships, and proprietary brand development.

Targets fashion-forward consumers, with a primary focus on millennial and Gen Z women in the United States and select international markets.

Revolve Group is a leading online specialty retailer with a diversified portfolio of brands and a strong digital presence. The company’s strategy centers on data-driven merchandising, influencer engagement, and curated product offerings to capture evolving consumer preferences. Its scalable e-commerce platform and focus on owned brands provide a competitive advantage in the fast-moving fashion sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Revolve Group’s class B shares come with 10 votes, while class A shares receive one vote. This company’s Class B shares can be converted into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis. Mente didn’t give up much of his voting rights by selling 15,972 shares in this transaction. He finished with over 30 million Class B shares.

Revolve Group expects to report first-quarter results on May 5, 2026. In February, the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers told investors that fourth-quarter sales rose 10% year over year.

Margins improved a great deal in the fourth quarter, allowing net income to surge 58% year over year to $18.55 million. Investors can reasonably expect continued margin expansion. In February, management guided fiscal 2026’s gross margin to a range between 53.7% and 54.2%. Even the low end would represent a light improvement over last year’s gross margin of 53.5%.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Revolve Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.