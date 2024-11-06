Revolve Group rises 23.0%

Revolve Group (RVLV) is up 23.0%, or $5.98 to $32.00.
- Revolve Group price target raised to $30 from $25 at UBS
- Revolve Group price target raised to $35 from $29 at Roth MKM
- Revolve Group price target raised to $35 from $30 at Piper Sandler
- Revolve Group price target raised to $35 from $30 at BTIG
- Barclays upgrades Revolve Group to Equal Weight on sales growth
