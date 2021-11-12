Revolve Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:RVLV) 30% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 30% gain in the last month alone. This latest share price bounce rounds out a remarkable 302% gain over the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, Revolve Group may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 68.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Revolve Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Revolve Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 87% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 303% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 2.6% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Revolve Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got Revolve Group's P/E rushing to great heights as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Revolve Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Revolve Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Revolve Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

