Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) insiders made a handsome sum after selling stock worth US$60.40 per share at present for US$61.94

Last week, Revolve Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:RVLV) stock jumped 6.4%, but insiders who sold US$241k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$61.94, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revolve Group

The Independent Non-Employee Director, Marc Stolzman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$241k worth of shares at a price of US$61.94 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$60.40. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Marc Stolzman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RVLV Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insiders at Revolve Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Revolve Group. In total, Independent Non-Employee Director Marc Stolzman dumped US$241k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Revolve Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Revolve Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Revolve Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Revolve Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

