Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) insiders got a good deal: Sold stock currently worth US$25.32 at US$83.51 over the past year

Despite the fact that Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock rose 4.6% last week, insiders who sold US$302k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$83.51, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revolve Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Employee Director, Marc Stolzman, for US$302k worth of shares, at about US$83.51 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$25.32). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Marc Stolzman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RVLV Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Does Revolve Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Revolve Group shares, worth about US$7.3m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revolve Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Revolve Group shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Revolve Group insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Revolve Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

