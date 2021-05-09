Revolve Group, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 85%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$179m, while EPS were US$0.30 beating analyst models by 85%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:RVLV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Revolve Group from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$747.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.1% to US$0.84. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$687.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.70 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.8% to US$54.50per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Revolve Group at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Revolve Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 17% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Revolve Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Revolve Group following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Revolve Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Revolve Group that you need to take into consideration.

