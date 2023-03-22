Revolve Group Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RVLV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.75, changing hands as high as $26.06 per share. Revolve Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVLV's low point in its 52 week range is $20.17 per share, with $59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.98.

