REVOLVE GROUP Earnings Results: $RVLV Reports Quarterly Earnings

REVOLVE GROUP ($RVLV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $296,710,000, missing estimates of $303,686,099 by $-6,976,099.

REVOLVE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

REVOLVE GROUP insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 139 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 139 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 1,533,377 shares for an estimated $49,780,638 .

. MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 1,533,377 shares for an estimated $49,780,638 .

. DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 1,533,377 shares for an estimated $49,780,638 .

. JESSE TIMMERMANS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 91,625 shares for an estimated $2,814,720

REVOLVE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of REVOLVE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

